31st December 2024

New Years Eve and unusually it was fairly dry. Unfortunately Hester has a really bad cold so isn’t feeling brilliant. We took the day slowly but it brightened later in the day so we decided to walk to Mousehole as I really wanted to see the Christmas lights in the harbour. By the time we got there it was the blue hour and the lights looked very good and I think there are some new ones as well. We had hot chocolates and some of us even had mulled wine (not me!). We had considered getting he bus back but in the event we all walked home as well and so had an impressive final footstep count of 16,928.



I cooked my now traditional side of salmon along with lots of new potatoes and we finished up with baked figs with honey and orange juice. I was hoping that New Years Eve would be quite jolly but with Hester feeling really rough with her cold, we basically sat quietly, most looking at iPads or iPhones before I literally made everyone get up out of their chairs so we could have fireworks in the back garden. I had decided against buying fireworks this year as I didn’t want to scare Teasel and Luna.



So, welcome to 2025… not the best start as Colin is still being his usual rather grumpy self not talking much, Hester has a cold and I’m waiting to sort out my blood pressure tablets as they are not working fully.

