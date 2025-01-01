1st January 2025

Happy New Year.



The start of 2025 was torrential rain and although Mum had booked an New Years swim for us all (I had already had to decline due to my blood pressure meds not kicking in), Hester is also suffering from an awful cold so everyone decided not to go which I will be honest, was not that a difficult decision!



Later in the day we all braved a walk along with beach with the dogs and got soaking wet although it was nice to get some fresh air.



Hester and I came up with the concept for our New Years dinner by creating two large frittatas - one with pancetta but no cheese or peppers and the other with peppers and cheese to cater for those with dairy and pepper allergies and the other for the vegetarians! It want down very well.

