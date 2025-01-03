3rd January 2025

Sadly it’s the end of our stay in Penzance so we had to pack up and say our goodbyes. The only good thing is that Mum and Ian will be coming to ours next Thursday as they are flying from Gatwick. Colin wanted to get going very early so no last cup of coffee although that could be a good thing as we would need to stop.



I took the first drive and was headed for Cartage where we had sopped on the way down. Despite the frost it was a good drive although I was pretty tired after very little sleep - to the extent that our new car and all it smart computers picked up on this and warned me to take a break after just over three hours of driving. Luckily we made it to Cartgate and enjoyed a large cooked breakfast and a mug of tea which was delicious.



Colin’s turn next and I got a snooze and a chance to see Stonehenge in the afternoon sunshine and frost.



We arrived home whilst it was almost still light and so easier to see what we were doing and to unpack. The very sad news was that I discovered poor Mr Huffkins has died. I thought it was strange that he did not come out straight away for his lettuce and when I finally decided to disturb him in his house, I discovered his little furry body all curled up ad if he was fast asleep. It’s very sad and I have no idea why - he was almost two years old so a good age. Sleep well Mr Huffkins.

