4th January 2025

It was very sad getting up and seeing a very quiet cage and no rustling from Mr Huffkins. My morning was spent cleaning out his house, scrubbing everything and carefully ‘interring’ him in a lot of soft bedding inside a click-box and then in the end freezer for burying when the ground is a bit easier to dig. Todays picture is a montage of him over the past 22 months.



Later on I was mostly putting things away! The temperature is rapidly dropping and in the evening both my sisters had the start of a snowfall… as did we.

