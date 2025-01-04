Previous
4th January 2025 by emmadurnford
4th January 2025

It was very sad getting up and seeing a very quiet cage and no rustling from Mr Huffkins. My morning was spent cleaning out his house, scrubbing everything and carefully ‘interring’ him in a lot of soft bedding inside a click-box and then in the end freezer for burying when the ground is a bit easier to dig. Todays picture is a montage of him over the past 22 months.

Later on I was mostly putting things away! The temperature is rapidly dropping and in the evening both my sisters had the start of a snowfall… as did we.
