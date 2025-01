5th January 2025

Today started in the early hours with snow like my sisters in Staffordshire and North Yorkshire - note the cars in the Crescent. However, unlike them both who now have a very heavy snowfall - Hester has over two foot in the north Yorkshire Dales, ours has now melted and it rained torrentially all day. I caught up with this project and also the transfer of all my documents to iCloud as my iMac no longer offers this functionality. What an exciting start to the New Year.