6th Janaury 2025

A sad day today as I worked most of the day taking down all the decorations, putting them away and then thoroughly cleaning the living room.



Just as I put the last bits away and the boxes back in the loft, I noticed a single bauble I had missed on the tree so had to unpack everything again to safely store one of my favourite balls - a hand marbled glass bauble and one of only five left out of my original ten or twelve. The temperature is dropping and Hester has yet more snow… none here after the slight flurry in the early hours.

