7th January 2025



Next task of New Year is to ‘de-Christmas’ the various shops where my cards are stocked. I went over to Richmond on the bus and found that I had sold most of my cards with just a few less to swap with new stock.



Teddington has done even better with only 19 cards left and quite a few needed in restock. Both spinners are now back to normal with the usual header boards. I also emailed all my outlets this afternoon in preparation of trips around the place to collect cards and prepare invoices (one positive!). Just a Wordle today which Hester and I have finally got Mum into.

