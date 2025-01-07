Previous
7th January 2025 by emmadurnford
7th January 2025


Next task of New Year is to ‘de-Christmas’ the various shops where my cards are stocked. I went over to Richmond on the bus and found that I had sold most of my cards with just a few less to swap with new stock.

Teddington has done even better with only 19 cards left and quite a few needed in restock. Both spinners are now back to normal with the usual header boards. I also emailed all my outlets this afternoon in preparation of trips around the place to collect cards and prepare invoices (one positive!). Just a Wordle today which Hester and I have finally got Mum into.
Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
