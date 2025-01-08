8th January 2025

Today was a very big cleaning day as part of my New Years resolution to seriously ‘deep clean’ the entire house. To be honest, I would not have needed to do this had I kept the house in better order before but my belief in not moving anything to avoid showing the dust has been overcome by dust bunnies in the back bedroom and a lampshade that apparently is a pale grey.



I have a lot of collections - wooden boxes, beach finds, ceramics etc. on wooden shelves and every single item had to be removed, cleaned, the shelves cleaned and then put back. This together with a big vacuum and general dust took the best part of a day but I can say the room looks like it is in a different house and who knew that the lampshade is a pale lilac colour.



This is Bruin bear in the back garden (viewed whilst slaving in the back bedroom) who is now in his winter outfit as I had to remove his Christmas lights and hat.



