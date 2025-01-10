10th January 2025

The bitter weather and thick frost continued today but at least it was sunny. Mum and I had planned to go for a walk but by the time we got back for lunch, it was far more enticing to stay indoors in the afternoon to keep warm before our early dinner.



We headed off to Gatwick after dinner to avoid the rush hour traffic - luckily Mum and Ian have booked a hotel and so we don’t have a nightmarish early drop-off. The weather remained bitterly cold and unusually the car thermometer showed well before 0 degrees for the entire trip there and back. Despite the weather, we made good time and Mum and Ian should get about 5 hours sleep before their very early alarm call!

