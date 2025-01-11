Previous
11th January 2025 by emmadurnford
11 / 365

11th January 2025

More bitterly cold weather and although ti looks very picturesque, because it is Park Run day, I did not venture to Bushy Park for any photos. Instead I had to visit The People hive in Twickenham to collect unsold Christmas cards of which there were not many and also count the remaining stock.

I spotted these beautiful frost fern on the outside of the garage window as I headed off to catch the bus to Twickenham. Pleased to find plenty of Christmas cards sold and a further three prints which will need restocking. i also popped into Waitrose on the way back and grabbed some bargains.
Emma Durnford

This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
