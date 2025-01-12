12th January 2025

This morning I knocked up a lemon cake for Charley and James’s birthdays as we were seeing them in the evening at an Italian restaurant in Oxted - not a very good place but for some reason we keep returning there. It was very frosty again today.



It was a cold drive over and there was still a lot of snow on the ground as it is a lot higher than where we live. We were first there along with Chris but everyone else arrived within ten minutes. The meal was a bit better this time - I started with calamari, next had pumpkin risotto with blue cheese and my cake seemed to go down well for dessert with a double macchiato for me! I drove back as well.

