13th January 2025

Today I was mostly preparing my pitch to try and cancel this years exhibition and promote the idea that we/the club identify a different accommodation and rescale it for 2026.



It was a chilly drive over to Kew as this Committee meeting is one of two in person meetings - the rest we manage to undertake on Zoom. I too my laptop as well and it seemed ages until it was my turn and I was only allocated ten minutes. In the event I actually took over half and hour and it’s fair to say I was very clear and had excellent stats at my fingertips. Despite all that and a 39& price rise, the majority vote (and it was a 100% either) was to continue at least for this year at the Landmark Centre. I do feel that a lot of the Committee members cannot accept change or face up to the fact that things are not the same as they were back in the 1970’s which is what one member was quoting… I was at primary school then!!



The single good point of the evening was the fact that I was able to have three of the mini chocolate bars that Deborah had brought for us all and I feel I needed that chocolate boost after the presentation!

