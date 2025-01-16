16th January 2025

Most of the day was taken up with paperwork and emails.



It was over to Kew again in the evening as it was lecture night and it was my responsibility to bring the milk and biscuits! I hadn’t expected the lecture to be that interesting but in the event, the speaker was excellent and seems to have photographed every famous person you can think of from both the music and film industry. He has a lot of anecdotes and the time flew by. I noticed that members of the Committee kept coming up to me for a chat - I think they realise how stressed I was about the exhibition at Mondays meeting!



Yet again Whisky the cat from next door is featuring as he sneaked in as I was unlocking the door and stayed in for an hour or so so warm up.

