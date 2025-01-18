18th January 2025

This morning I rustled up a beer and beef casserole to cook through the day (with lessons on slow cooked usage from Colin) as I needed to drive to Gatwick to pick up Mum and Ian a little later in the day.



The drive was fairly good although the parking when we finally arrived was a challenge in the short stay car park with virtually no spaces. I managed to reverse into an incredibly narrow space although that meant Colin stayed to ‘guard’ the car against damage. Mum and Ian came out very quickly and I found them easily outside the terminal. I drove home as well and it seems that Mum and Ian had had a great trip albeit that one of their group had fallen and seriously injured herself the night before at the hotel and they had to leave her behind as she travelled to hospital for treatment.



We were all quite peckish when we got back so I rustled up a round of bacon sandwiches and later the beef casserole turned out quite nicely!

