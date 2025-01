19th January 2025

Mum and Ian were recovering today after their incredibly long day yesterday and the weather was grey and cold so not very conducive to going for a long walk.



Mum and I pottered out to the local shops before coming back and I cooked a full roast dinner complete with ‘pigs in blankets’ and cranberry sauce although we had a free range corn fed chicken instead of turkey. It was very good though I say it myself although as usual, the washing mop took quite some time afterwards.