20th January 2025 by emmadurnford
19 / 365

20th January 2025

Colin left very early as he had managed to get an appointment with is dentist as he has been suffering toothache for a few days - he managed to get back again before Mum and Ian left but he has a prescription for antibiotics and may have to have further treatment which is worrying. Mum and Ian were also up in good time as they had their long drive back today.

They left just after 10.00am and they had one of their quickest journeys and were home in less than six hours which was good. My day comprised of lots of washing!
