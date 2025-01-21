Previous
21st January 2025 by emmadurnford
20 / 365

21st January 2025

I made a list of all the household tasks I need to get on with, including my annual card count. I started with Christmas cards which are the most long-winded count as I have to separate the barcoded cards, made up cards and flat stock. I need the count for later in the year when I will be making up Christmas cards again.

Needless to say Whisky arrived no our doorstep mid morning and basically slept most of the day in the living room - along with Colin! - before I turfed him out (Whisky not Colin) to get his dinner. We are really worried about Whisky as he is very old now, quite thin and sleeps most of the time. Sadly I don’t think he had that long to go and it is so sad that his owners next door just don’t care and are obviously just waiting for him to die. We are going to do our best to keep him as comfortable as possible in his senior years.
Emma Durnford

