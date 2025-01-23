23rd January 2025

The weather forecast is not great for the coming couple of days with Storm Éowyn on its way. We took the bus into Kingston to use some John Lewis vouchers in the cafe and I also took my vouchers and ended up buying some White Stuff clothes. The rain started as we enjoyed a scone with cream and jam.



I visited some other shops, picked up some toiletries for our trip to the Algarve in a week and half before the rain started really hammering down so we headed for the bus back home. This is the roof of the Bentall Centre - always good for an architectural shot.



In the afternoon I finally finished the massive job of stocktaking my greeting cards so I know what to order a reprint of. It took less than two hours this time which was quicker than usual. Colin has also made a protective home for Whisky as we are so worried that he may be out in the cold and wet each night. It is one of our old recycling boxes, up turned with an entrance cut in the front. I have sealed all the holes with gaffer tape and there is also a piece of thick polystyrene to keep him dry and off the ground and so hopefully a bit warmer.



No drive to photo club this evening as the lecture was via Zoom and our lecturer was all the way up in Scotland and worrying about the arrival of the storm. He had some lovely landscape images and there were thirty seven people online at one point.

