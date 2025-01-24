24th January 2025

I had designated today as cleaning day, I’ve been working upwards in the house and have now finally reached our bedroom which needs a serious vacuum and dust. I tackled the vacuuming first and had to empty the machine twice. It was a massive job and I even pulled out all my card storage boxes from under the bed to vacuum there as well. I had to empty the vacuum twice!



Later on I tried to persuade Whisky to use his new home outside again by food persuasion… not sure it’s working.



These are the daffodils that Colin bought me last weekend which have fully opened in the warmth.

