25th January 2025 by emmadurnford
24 / 365

First job to cut Colin’s hair this morning which was definitely an overdue task!

Next in the afternoon it was a massive dusting job in the top bedroom and another vacuum. No photo - just a Wordle today.
Emma Durnford

This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
