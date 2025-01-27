27th January 2025

This morning we were out early to stock top in Lidl - something we have not done for a while. It took us longer than we anticipated which meant that I was cutting it a bit fine for caching the bus into Twickenham to deliver stock to The People Hive so we drove in instead to save time.



The main task we had for the day was to get to Richmond for 4.30pm as Colin had an appointment with a root canal specialist. We decided it would be less stressful taking the R68 bus rather than the card as there is little parking nearby. We arrived early and had to wait a little time to go in. The doctor is Norwegian and has specialised in root canal treatment over the past twenty years.



Colin has had so much dental treatment over the years that this seems very unfair as he looks after his teeth so well. I went in with Colin initially in case he couldn’t hear what the dentist was saying - soft voice and a face mask didn’t help the situation. In the event I ended up staying for the entire of the treatment which was over an hour. A photograph of an abscess preceded work on his tooth. I watched every turn of the drill on a large monitor which meant that I also saw the crack in the root after it was thoroughly drilled out which meant that Colin’s crown and tooth cannot be saved despite going through all of this treatment. To make it even worse, despite have removed his crown and drilling out the root, the doctor advised that the tooth would need to be removed but that he would not do it as he hadn’t done an extraction in twenty years. I fish it hard to understand how he can perform such complex treatment but not be able to remove the tooth after the majority of the work had been completed. Instead he packed the root full of an antibacterial substance and closed it off with instructions that Colin has to go back to his dentist when we get back from holidays to have it extracted. The dentist doesn’t expect any problems with it over the next few weeks but gave Colin some antibiotics as a standby although they cannot be taken with alcohol so hoping very much he does not need them.



It was a depressing trip back on the bus - I spotted this lost pink hat and ht tiniest of gloves lying on the road which through the powers of WhatsApp has now been reunited with the mother of the little one who last them.



It was a very soft dinner of soup and a cheese omelette with yoghurt for Colin this evening.

