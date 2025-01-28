28th January 2025

Most of my day was spent backing up documents and trying to compensate for the loss of iCloud on my iMac! After the trauma of yesterday and booking in the appointment for the tooth removal a few days after our return in a couple of weeks Colin was also trying to arrange a repair on the Gaggia coffee machine. However, this changed and he bit the bullet (with his good tooth) and treated himself to a new state of the art Gaggia machine which seemed much better use of his savings that the root canal treatment!



After a long Zoom call with ‘Dave’ the sales manager at Maggie up in Yorkshire, he totally persuaded Colin to go for it and it was a pleasant spend this time. It is due for delivery on Thursday so will arrive before we go away.



It was a very wet day and I spotted poor old Whisky sleeping in the flower bed - not the lovely house that Colin made! He shot in as soon as I opened the door and then settled in his usual spot by the radiator on my old brown school swimming towel!

