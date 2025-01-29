29th January 2025

I caught the bus into Richmond in the morning to deliver my invoice and cards to the Museum. I then took the bus from Richmond to Kingston which was actually a lot quicker than I expected.



I met Colin who was waiting in the foyer of John Lewis and we went (via the Travel Money desk for euros) to the cafe to use my voucher for two free hot drinks to accompany the eccles cake and London cheesecake I had bought in our favourite cafe in Richmond.



Afterwards I tried on some shoes I had spotted on the John Lewis website and treated myself to some ‘on trend’ Adidas shoes and then onto White Stuff for a pair of trousers. These were great purchases as I used a lot of my Christmas vouchers and so actually spent very little money! The other good news was that the state of the art Gaggia coffee shop that Colin had ordered yesterday was actually delivered less that 24 hours later and I could speak via our security camera to ask the delivery man to leave it in the porch.



Later in the afternoon we drove over to Warlingham as Charley had invited us for dinner. It was a ridiculously long journey but we arrived just before 7.00pm. Charleys new flat built on the side of Karen and Ian’s house and incorporating the old kitchen is lovely and cosy and Charley cooked a delicious three course meal which we enjoyed when James and Karen popped in as well. We started with arancini with rocket and sundered tomatoes, main course crusted salmon with tagliatelle and pesto and roasted broccoli spears. Dessert was a lemon posset Wirth homemade shortbread.



Colin drove home as I had had two glasses of rosé. The bad news was that despite less traffic, we discovered that the M25 was in fact closed so we had to take a very long route home and arrived home around 12.45am!!

