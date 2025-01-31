31st January 2025

Colin was feeling much better when I got up this morning and all the meds and his dinner last night have finally had the desired effect.



I was rushing around whilst Colin went out for some fresh air and to meet his friend at the golf club. I started off by putting together a quote to design and print postcards for Julia at Card Collection. Next I was finally collecting Christmas cards from the Landmark Centre before catching the bus opposite into Kingston to collect a pair of trousers from White Stuff before catching the bus back to Teddington (within an hour so only one fare to pay), unexpectedly meeting Colin at the bus stop before picking up an order from M&S before lunch - catching my breath here!



A swift lunch before heading out again, this time to catch the 2.05pm train to Richmond as I was off the the annual travel show at Kensington Olympia before meeting my friend Sally from photo club.



After an ‘interesting’ journey via Willesden Junction on the newly renamed Mildmay Line I arrived at the travel show. Normally Colin comes as well but it hasn’t been so good in recent years since Covid so I came alone. Just as well as there were a lot less travel companies, less stalls inn general and I managed to only pick up a few brochures this time as well as entering at least five competitions to win holidays, fully aware that basically they wanted my email address to bombard me with info in the future. It only took an hour or so to see everything I wanted to so I stopped for a coffee and flapjack before a much easier journey to Waterloo to meet Sally.



I was a bit early and she was a bit late but eventually we met and then took the Jubilee Line to Canary Wharf to see this years Winter Lights display. Despite the un-forecast drizzle earlier, it dried up but eh time we arrived although it then became pretty chilly.



It was well worth the effort and between us we managed all but two of the installations - we could have seen them but we stopped for dinner at Zizzis and even managed to use a voucher `I had been sent so it was quite a cheap dinner for central London.



We caught the train back from Waterloo via Twickenham and I eventually strolled in at around 11.45pm!! What a dirty stop-out!



Footsteps 15,838

