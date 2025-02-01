1st February 2025

A very grey and dank day today. Perfect for getting things together for packing and yet again Whisky came in for a rest by the radiator. He normally begs for snacks but this time he was really crying loudly and I could tell that he had not had any breakfast. He did not stop and would not settle so in the end I gave in and served him a sachet of his cat food and he woofed it down before finally settling down for a sleep - poor Whisky.



I also sorted out Mum’s IT problem and ordered a cable so she can use her earphones with her new iPad - why do Apple remove useful ports that then mean people have to buy extra peripherals to enable them to work… I’ve answered my own question there!

