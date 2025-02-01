Previous
Next
1st February 2025 by emmadurnford
31 / 365

1st February 2025

A very grey and dank day today. Perfect for getting things together for packing and yet again Whisky came in for a rest by the radiator. He normally begs for snacks but this time he was really crying loudly and I could tell that he had not had any breakfast. He did not stop and would not settle so in the end I gave in and served him a sachet of his cat food and he woofed it down before finally settling down for a sleep - poor Whisky.

I also sorted out Mum’s IT problem and ordered a cable so she can use her earphones with her new iPad - why do Apple remove useful ports that then mean people have to buy extra peripherals to enable them to work… I’ve answered my own question there!
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact