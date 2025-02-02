Previous
2nd February 2025 by emmadurnford
32 / 365

2nd February 2025

Today I spent a lot of time ironing! I also got a chance to look through the photos that I took on Friday with Sally.

These are the flowers that Chris and Monika gave me over a week ago - still going strong.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact