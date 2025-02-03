3rd February 2025

I spent some time this morning posting photos from my trip to Canary Wharf on Friday. Then I backed up various shoots and finished off paperwork before our trip. It’s really nippy today and I can’t wait to get to Portugal tomorrow where the daily temperature is between 16-18 degrees as opposed to 6-7 degrees here.



I checked in for our flight in the afternoon and finished packing in good time.



The third of February is a date which is always in my mind as twenty one years ago in 2004 it is the day that my Dad passed away - we just made it to the Royal Berks hospital in Reading to say goodbye. Cheers Dad - we’ll raise a glass to you tomorrow in Portugal.

