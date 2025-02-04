4th February 2025

Today’s the day we head to The Algarve. The flight was fairly well timed although unfortunately with British Airways from Gatwick, although we prefer Gatwick. I did the usual case drop in the car and drove back to park outside of the house. Trains were timed perfectly and we arrived in really good time at the airport. For the first time ever we had asked in advance for some additional assistance for Colin as his back has been playing up a lot recently. This had plus and minus points. We were guided though a separate security area which was a lot nicer than queuing and were given advice n getting ‘a lift' to the gates which were possibly the longest away we’ve ever had to get to!



After a nice lunch but a bit of a delay as usual, we caught the little buggy to the gates and although it was rather embarrassing, we were escorted to a special seating area and I was literally very first on the plane (hand luggage safely stored) with plenty of time for Colin to get on.



The flight was full and BA has sunk even further with not even offering a cup of water unless it is asked for.

Finally we arrived and it was mild and dry, even a bit of a sunset. We eventually managed to find car park 4 and collected the hire car - a rather compact Citroen and we were off… after having to get fuel as the tank was precisely 3/8’s full. We stopped at a Bingo Dome I had identified just a couple of minutes from the airport for supplies and then Colin drove along the new A22 which used to be a tool road but which we were very helpfully advised by a fellow passenger on the Gatwick ‘buggy’ no longer charged as from January this year.



Fifty minutes later and we were pulling up outside of the apartments and even found a parking space almost outside the entrance. The key collection from the post box worked perfectly and within about ten minutes we had unpacked the car and were settling in to our apartment for the week. It seems really nice - big, and well equipped. We were pretty tired but I had been determined to start our trip with the massive prawns that we enjoy in Portugal despite all needing to be shelled and then a roast chicken, all washed down with a bottle of Vinho Verde.



We are both tired but happy to be here.

