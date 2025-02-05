5th February 2025

Ooh, a lie in this morning before we slowly got going after I knocked up a rather good fruit salad for breakfast using the supplies we had picked up last night.



It was sunny! It was mild/warm! In the daylight after a good nights sleep we can see the outlook from the apartment which is really lovely onto trees full of birds and a little garden, not at all the complex view I had expected having looked a Google maps before we left.



We wondered out without the camera first thing and we stopped for our first Pingado of the trip at a little cafe in the cobbled old town and were able to achieve our ambition of sitting in the sunshine with jackets off in early February. We leisurely walked around the little town which is really nice - plenty of life from locals, not just tourists. We visited all the restaurants that I had shortlisted although many were closed at the time, we have a fair idea of where to go on my birthday. We went back to the apartment for lunch, because we could and later in the afternoon headed out again, this time in the direction of the beach. What a beach - a long expanse of perfect golden sand although it was a tad nippy with the wind blowing off the sea even though the sun was shining. On route to the beach we passed an entire flock of Iberian blue jays drinking water in an abandoned pond in a garden - they look so exotic.



We continued along the raised boardwalk towards the little harbour where the fishermen were repairing their nets and finished our walk with a sunset cocktail of an Aperol Spritz and a beer for Colin. The sunset was stunning and it really is civilised to be able to photograph the sun going down whilst drinking my cocktail. Back to tour lovely apartment for a sit down before we headed out to not of our designated restaurant only to find it was fully booked of 4th night so change of plan and we headed back to the fish market and the churrasceria for barbecued pork and fish which was excellent and a lot more relaxed. A very successful first day in the Algarve.