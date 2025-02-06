6th February 2025

After giving the hire car a rest today, we decided to drive to the town of Lagos where we had stayed on holiday way back in 2001 before we were married! I had IDed a car park undercover and luckily the SatNav took us straight there and this time the parking space was massive.



I’ll be honest, I barely remembered any of the town at all, apart from a memorial in the centre which had been covered with flowers when we last saw it as we arrived just a few days after the horror of 9/11 in New York some 24 years ago.



We were looking for somewhere to eat but most places were pretty busy until we wandered up a quiet street away from the main square and discovered Restaurante Lacus where we sat outside and enjoyed an excellent swordfish steak for me and tuna steak for Colin. It would have been rude not to share a dessert and the chap looking after our table brought us complimentary ports which were also very good - especially as I had to drink Colin’s as well as he was on driving duty. I felt quite full but after a walk along the river towards the harbour I was ready to queue up for some stamps for postcards that I had not bought or written yet! This seemed fairly straight forward until I discovered I needed a ticket (had to translate the options) and queue for a further half an hour. Eventually I got my stamps and found Colin asleep on a bench outside as I had been that long!



After the excitement of the post office we decided to head back, stopping at our Bingo Dice on the outskirts of Alvor for supplies. We should actually have been too full for dinner after our massive lunch but somehow we managed to squeeze in a light dinner at around 9.00pm whilst watching BBC on my laptop as we could not seem to get any English channels on the television in the apartment - another good day!

