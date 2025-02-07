7th February 2025

Happy Birthday to me… 21 today… or not!



After a good nights sleep, I awoke to find the dining room table covered in presents and envelopes - no wonder Colin case was pretty heavy. I took my time to enjoy opening all the presents and cards and as the TV channels are all in Portuguese, I found the perfect place to put out all my cards in front of the TV!



The day started with mixed cloud and sunshine so we walked down to the little harbour and estuary and alongside the river to a nature reserve. We could have spent longer exploring but the sky was getting greyer so we headed back into town to find some lunch. Colin already had a good idea of where we would be having a light lunch and it was the little oyster bar near the market. We were the only ones in there but we enjoyed quite a few oysters washed down with a very nice glass of rosé. The weather was not great so we headed back to our apartment for a sit down and a cup of tea and one or two Portuguese custard tarts - it was my birthday after all.



We didn’t want to waste my birthday so we went out in the car and headed into the hills to visit Monchique. It was quite a busy little town and Colin didn’t quite feel like parking up and walking around so after a brief spin around the car park we continued up the hill and some very winding roads to the highest peak in the Algarve - Fóia. By this time the clouds had close in and it was torrential rain… it was pretty hairy on the roads and by the time we had finally reached the top, the visibility was about 10 meters with lashing rain rocking the car. We didn’t hang around in the totally empty large car park - obviously there are a lot of visitors in fine weather! Colin drove back down to the car park we had first NOT parked in and I swapped over into the driving seat, thing the same route back that we had come in on. On the way home I pulled into a gas station as on the way to Monchique I had spotted literally dozens of storks nesting in fruit trees very low to the ground. I had my long lens and at this time the rain had gone off a bit so I was able to walk alongside the busy road back to the orchard. It was a great opportunity to photograph the storks and another couple who had also stopped remarked on how low they were nesting.



It was a brisk walk back to the car and then I drove back to the apartment where we had a brief chance to relax and get changed before heading out in the evening for my birthday meal in the restaurant that we had booked a couple of days ago. It was a lovely restaurant - quite upmarket and we had a very nice table in the back in a room which was covered but felt like it was outside with real trees growing through the roof. The food was very good - I braved a ‘blue’ steak for my main course - perfectly ‘not cooked’. My dessert was a lovely almond tart… with candle… and the singing of the waiting staff and two footballs teams - the student Portuguese and student Finland teams who happened to be on the tables next to us. Totally embarrassing but quite fun and a great way to end the day. It was dry by the time we walked home after a great birthday.

