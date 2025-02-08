8th February 2025

After the rain of yesterday - on my birthday - today it was bright sunshine so we decided to head to nearby Praia de Luz. The weather really was stunning and warm. Plenty of free parking right by the beach and a perfect place for a starter coffee despite it taking quite some time to arrive. Afterwards we took advantage of the sunshine and walked along the coast towards the church and town and then back again when we decided to stay for lunch and eat out in the sun.



Afterwards we drove further up the coast and stopped at an amazing wide sandy beach - Praia de Monte Clérigo. It was so large that the winter winds had blown sand dunes across the road and it was totally off-grid with mobile or GPS signal - not great for navigating onwards! It had a great bo-ho atmosphere.



We decided to start heading back, using the direction of the sea for the beginning of the journey until the SatNav kicked in! We stopped as we were coming into Alvor as a Pingo Doce I had found on the edge of town and we treated ourselves to two massive fresh tuna steaks for dinner later. When we were back with a cup of tea, I caught up with Mum.



The tuna steaks were excellent - not quite as good as the ones we had in Olhao a couple of years ago but much better than at home - we managed fee prawns as a starter as well!

