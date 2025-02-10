10th February 2025

Mixed weather today with some rain when we first got up but then the sun broke through. Colin did nit feel great today so he had a slow start which meant that I got to have a stroll around the town, checking that I had not issued any interesting streets or shops. I also wanted to pick up some gifts to take home. I had an enjoyable morning and also visited Alvor castle which we had not seen before. There is a reason why is does not feature too highly in guide books… namely that there is literally just two walls left and a childrens’ playground in the centre! I stopped briefly at the local Intermarché to pick up a few bits for lunch which we ate in when I got back - after difficulty getting as usual (problems with the entry system and a lack of a key fob).



The sun was beating down when we headed back out mid afternoon down to the beach. We had promised urselves a paddle as we had done in Valencia this time last year! The tide was going out and there were some pretty big waves… so big in fact that on the first exceedingly cold paddle most of the lower portion of my long shorts were soaked. I’d like to say it got warmer but I think it as more a case that I could no longer feel my feet after a while.



We paddled our way towards the board walk and putting my dry socks and shoes on felt so nice and warm! By chance we happened upon the same bar that we had enjoyed a cocktail at on our first day in Alvor so it would have been rude not to finish up our trip the same way. Just a beer for Colin but a very good Caipirinha for me - perfectly made - maybe a little less ice next time.



We walked back up the hill and through the town to get ready for our last meal out in the place that we had attempted to go to on our first day but it had been full. It was lucky we had reserved a table as ours was the only table left. It was a good meal, maybe not the best but good anyway and certainly good for the last night.

