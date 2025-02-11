11th February 2025

Sadly the day has arrived to leave Alvor. Luckily as nobody else was checked into the apartment, we had it until lunch time so we could have a leisurely morning to pack up before we finally left around midday.



It is about a fifty minute drive back to Faro so we had decided the day before that it would be best to drive back in the that direction and then stop of lunch so we only had a short drive onto the airport later inn the day. I chose Olhao which is where we ha stayed for a couple of my birthdays in 2022 and 2023 to see how it was. I have to say despite wondering if I had really wanted to stay there this time, I was so glad we had chosen Alvor which turned out to be a lovely town that wasn’t just a holiday place. The main road in through the town seemed to have gone downhill since our last visit with a lot of empty buildings, graffiti and building work. We drove around past where we had stayed previously. This was still a nice area but whereas we had views and access to the salt pans with the flamingoes and exotic waders, now it is clearly being further developed and is surrounded with fencing so it would have been impossible to walk over the salt pans as we had done in the past.



Despite the changes, the town down by the fish market still looked the same and I managed to find a place to park before we walked back to Dominos Cafe where we had eaten a number of times on our pasts visits - the rain started to fall quite heavily so we were walking briskly. It was still as good as previous visits although Colin did not enjoy his as much as I did as he has developed some awful mouth ulcers again. After a brief walk back, I popped to Pingo Doce to look for some sweets but sadly they did not have any in stock so it was back to the car for the last time.



I drove to the airport and the drop off was very efficient with no extra charges. This when things started to go downhill. At check in we were informed that our flight was delayed by around an hour. After clearing security the time got longer… and longer. We finally boarded and luckily found that our trick of booking aisle and window seats had paid off and we had a free middle seat. This was the only luck we had as we started to taxi towards the runway but then the captain announced that we would be returning to the stand as there was a fault and he was not given permission to take off or land at Gatwick. The plane was getting hotter and hotter and whilst the engineer tried to fix the fault we were held on board for over two and a half hours. I started to research hotels in case it was finally abandoned but just after 10.30… over an hour and half after we were supposed to have landed at Gatwick we eventually took off.



The flight was uneventful but we finally touched down just over three hours after we were supposed to have landed, just before 1.00am. Unsurprisingly it didn’t take long to clear passport control and collect our luggage and luckily Karen had ordered a taxi for us which was fortunate as there were no trains running at this time. We were shattered and finally got home and went to bed at 3.15am - not a good end to a lovely birthday trip. I will be claiming compensation.

