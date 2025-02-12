Previous
12th February 2025
12th February 2025

We were shattered today after our 3.15am bedtime earlier today. Unfortunately I couldn’t have quite the lie-in that I wanted as I am on Whisky duty for the next few days and he needed is breakfast.

A bit later in the morning we started to unpack and put things away. The emails from photo club have started to come in less than 24 hours since our return - well actually less than 12 hours!

One of my main tasks this afternoon was to start the claims process from British Airways, not only for the £95 taxi fare but also the compensation for the flight which had a delayed arrival of over three hours so as I understand it, we should both be due £350 or €400 compensation.
Emma Durnford

