13th February 2025 by emmadurnford
13th February 2025

Today is ‘D-Day’ - dentist day. Poor Colin has has this hanging over him since he went to the useless but expensive root canal doctor a couple of weeks ago. I dropped him off just after 10.15am and then drove to wait in my usual place of the Marble Hill House car park. It was rather a grey, dull day and pretty chilly.

It was about an hour until Colin called for collection and he looked pretty battered. I have been nursing duty for the rest of the day and decided to cancel going to photo club ni the evening as he was not good at all. All rather depressing as this time last week we were enjoying an excellent lunch in Lagos on the Algarve.
Emma Durnford

This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
