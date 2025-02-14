14th February 2025

Today is Valentines Day!



We will be deferring ‘celebrations’ (that’ll be the £18 Sainsbury’s Valentines meal deal!) for a day or so as Colin is still suffering the after effects from his tooth extraction yesterday and bad ulcers, probably due to his tooth as well.



I caught the bus into Richmond to count cards in Waterstones and then back to Twickenham so I could walk to Orleans House to collect unsold Christmas cards. I much prefer walking than risking driving down the very narrow Orleans Road and it is a very pleasant final stretch through a little wood within Orleans House Grounds. After collecting the cards I walked back to the bus stop back to Teddington. A final stop to count cards in Waterstones and have a chat with the manager Nick before I headed back home via M&S for snacks.



It was a soft lunch whilst I warmed up as it was absolutely freezing today although at least it was sunny. As usual I was thinking about my birthday this time last week - about 13 degrees warmer although it did rain. The Heinz cream of tomato soup did not quite match the oysters and glass of chilled rosé!

