16th February 2025

It was the last day of feeding Whisky as our neighbours returned late in the evening. I think Whisky has been very happy to be inside most of the week to be able to sleep all the time in his own home!



However, the big news of the day was not feline related but hamster related. After a couple of months with an empty cage and peace in the dining room I wanted to at least investigate new male hamsters so we headed back to the pet shop in Feltham where Mr Huffkins came from.



The shop had a number of make hamsters and their staff are very good and clearly care for the animals well. It took quite some time for us to watch the various male hamsters - there were five possible boys… I had almost made my choice when I noticed a very little black and white long haired hamster asleep at the bottom of the pile. He woke up and started wandering around, coming right up to the front of the tank to see me. Decision made, he chose me! To make the decision any easier he easily climbed into the carry-container I had bought with me. I was very surprised that both my new baby boy and a bag or food only cost £13 - it seems a small outlay for the amount of enjoyment that helpfully we will have over the next two years or so.



I had his house all ready just on the off chance we would be bringing a new baby home! He was really inquisitive although he unfortunately decided to go fora flying lesson and disappeared into the hall but I am used to moving quickly with newbies and so swiftly closed all doors and caught him easily and popped him in his home. Although not ideal, he seems none the worse for his escapade and was whizzing around his new house for the rest of the day. Welcome to Domino Durnford!

