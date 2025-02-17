17th February 2025

We were sitting quietly having lunch when Colin thought he had spotted something in the back garden on the patio. It turned out to be a large fox using my potted olive tree to try and get a leg up to get over into our neighbours garden. I tapped on the window to disturb it and this is the photographic evidence that it was basically not at all bothered `I was there. It continued to stroll back across the patio and then - insult of insults - went to sleep for over an hour once a meter or so from the fox repellant device which is clearly not working effectively.



Later in the afternoon we stretched our legs with a walk to the lock and may day finished with a 2-hour Zoom photo club Committee meeting during which we all tried to avid volunteering for anything else!

