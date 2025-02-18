18th February 2025

Today was a big day as we finally got to meet Colin’s half first cousin who - together with Tess in Australia - gave Colin information about his maternal Grandmother whom he had never met and who had left his mother when she was only 3 years old back in 1911.



Diana and her husband Michael live in Muswell Hill in. North London and as we are in Teddington, we decided a half way point would be somewhere in central London. I suggested that we really needed somewhere a bit causal rather than a restaurant with a table to show photos and any other documents that we brought. We settled on the Prospect of Whitby pub in Wapping which happens to be the oldest pub on the Thames in London and date back to 1520!



It also turned out to be one of the coldest days of the year and as I wanted to look smart I did not wear a jumper over my shirt which turned out to be a big mistake as I was so cold. We arrived first and waited for half an hour or so for Diana and Michael. We recognised them straight away from her photo and she had brought me some lovely tulips as a gift.



It was initially quite strange to sit down with total strangers but after nearly three hours (and an exceedingly long wait for lunch as there was only one chef in the kitchen) we had become good friends and it was hugs all round with a promise to meet again soon. They are a lovely couple and there was no pauses or stilted conversation.



We managed to get the train back to Clapham Junction this time and had a wait to catch the next train to Teddington. I was so cold by the time we got home but despite the temperature it was a great day.



