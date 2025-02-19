Previous
Next
19th February 2025 by emmadurnford
41 / 365

19th February 2025


Oh dear, hygienist appointment this morning. Actually it was not too bad this time and most of the time was spent discussing pets and Domino the hamster with Jane the receptionist and Cathy the hygienist. I spotted these snowdrops on my way home.

In the afternoon with very short notice we had a visit form Frank the plumber who I had send a WhatsApp message to only a few hours earlier. He was very good and spent two hours sorting out both the upstairs toilet and rejoined the pipe underneath the sink which saved me a job.

Colin also created a ‘state of the art’ new sand bath for Domino which is about twice the size of the last one.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact