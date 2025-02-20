Previous
20th February 2025 by emmadurnford
20th February 2025

We went to Kingston this morning for some odds and ends that Colin needed and two very expensive cooking apples from the market!

In the evening it was over to Kew for photo club and somehow I totally forgot to take a photo for today.
Emma Durnford

