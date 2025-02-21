21st February 2025

We took the bus into Richmond today to deliver a new stock of cards to Waterstones. We decided to stop for lunch in our favourite cafe on Paved Court - Alianti before walking back to Twickenham for some exercise. It was a lovely day and felt almost spring like. It was so mild that we sat down for a bit (Colin’s back was bad) to watch the planes coming into land at Heathrow. If anyone enjoys plane spotting it’;s a great place to view them.



We continued walking the tow path and popped into Orleans House to use the ‘facilities’ before continuing on the Twickenham and catching the bus back for the very last stretch.



10,364 footsteps by the end of the day although I am a bit worried about the amount of pain I have in my joints in just a relatively small distance - not sure if it hormones or the new blood pressure tablets causing it.

