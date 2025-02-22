Previous
Next
22nd February 2025 by emmadurnford
42 / 365

22nd February 2025

I popped out for some shopping today and spotted this tree full of blossom on the way back. Not only is it early to be in flower, there were literally dozens of honey bees flitting between the flowers.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact