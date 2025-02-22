Sign up
42 / 365
22nd February 2025
I popped out for some shopping today and spotted this tree full of blossom on the way back. Not only is it early to be in flower, there were literally dozens of honey bees flitting between the flowers.
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4431
photos
22
followers
15
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd February 2025 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
blue
,
winter
,
sunny
,
spring
,
blossom
,
bees
