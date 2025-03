23rd February 2025

Washing day today and then in the afternoon I finally knuckled down to try and write the speech I ‘volunteered’ to give at the photo club AGM in a week and a half. It was difficult to work out how to start and took me a couple of attempts but I think I now have a good structure to work to.



These are the lovely tulips that Diana gave me when we met on Tuesday. It turns out that they are double blooms and really pretty. They are lasting well.