24th February 2025

A good start to the week as we had tickets to a play at the Orange Tree theatre in the evening in Richmond. Before curtains up (although there are no curtains) Colin treated me to dinner at Nando’s which was very nice - large portions and piping hot as usual.



It was just a ten minute walk to the theatre from there. It is a small venue with only 180 seats and we had chosen seats on stools with a table in front so slightly more room than the bench seats in front. We were very close to the stage although not quite as close as the people in the front seats who were asked to make sure they didn’t trip up the actors during the performance! We mainly wanted to see Roger Allam in the adaptation of ‘Churchill in Moscow’ and he was excellent as were all the cast. There was a very limited set and only about 8 actors in total. We felt totally immersed in the play and it is very seldom that I laugh out loud all the way through a play but I did this time.



It was a sell out performance and well worth seeing. I need to keep an eye out for future productions at the theatre. Being in Richmond and not up town at the West End, it was also very easy to get home on a well timed train!



