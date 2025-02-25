25th February 2025

A sad day today as it was the funeral of one of Colin’s friend from his work back in the 1960s and 1970s. We had a early set off as Peter’s funeral was over in Effingham at 11.00am. We arrived early enough to get a parking space and the car park was full by the time we walked into the church.



It was a very religious (almost one hour long) church service which started with the coffin looking very precarious as the undertaker at the back was really short so it didn’t slide neatly onto the stand… then the priest got one of the relatives name wrong and at the end kept looking inside his bible - I was convinced he was reading something else or looking at his phone.



Finally, at the end of the service as we are all waiting to shuffle out to see the coffin placed in the grave when one of the undertakers sidled up the aisle, muttered to the priest who then muttered to the family. Turns out that the weather has been so wet recently the grave had filled with water and the sides were caving in. We waited for twenty minutes whilst they tried to pump it out but couldn’t so the coffin was taken back to the hearse again (rather a challenge as the grave diggers had left their lorry and trailer at the front of the church), the priest flicked on some holy water and blessed the car and we all went for the lunch wake at a nearby very posh De Vere hotel Horsley Estate.

The hotel was very impressive and the spread equally as impressive. We sat on a table with some people that Colin knew from his work days and despite not knowing them at all, it was really interesting despite the sad situation.



Ultimately the day felt a little unfinished and sadly the actual burial will have to take place some time in the future with just the immediate family there.

