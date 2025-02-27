27th February 2025

Oh dear - today was dental check up day and I was really nervous as I have had a couple of twinges from a tooth the dentist was concerned about. However, she did first notice the potential problem over three years ago so it cannot be that bad. I took this view of a river Thames running high with a shadow on the bridge, it was that bright, before I went in. I was in for less than twenty minutes and amazingly she was very pleased and no work to do and she did not mention the dodgy tooth which I have had no further problem with.



To celebrate I caught the bus to Fulwell to meet Colin and he treated me to lunch of bacon roll, pot of tea and we shared a bowl of chips.



In the evening I was out early to go to photo club ad I was on tea duty and also - I discovered by accident before leaving - also on lock-up duty. It was a judging night and he was quite a good jug for once although he scored quite low on many prints.

