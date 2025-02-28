28th February 2025

This afternoon I drove Colin over to West Mid hospital again as he has being having a problem with the charging of his hearing aids. We have got this off to a fine art and the car park is so expensive, so I park in a road nearby and stay with the car. We got there quite early and so I had a long wait in the car. However, Mum has had some worrying news about her blood test results that she has been trying to find out more about of well over a year. She finally had an appointment with a haematologist yesterday who suggested that one of the possible causes could be very serious. I Googled (never a good move) and it does not look good at all. I chatted for over an hour and Mum seems in good spirits although obviously worried and does not have many of any of the other symptoms described. She now has a bone marrow biopsy scheduled for next week which I think will give a definite answer as to whether it is the more serious cause. I am really hoping not but we have to wait.



Colin finally came out after about an hour after I had dropped him off, with fixed ‘listening devices’!!

In the early evening we got changed into our ‘smart wear’ and headset off to Reigate where we had been invited to join Karen and family in a Nepalese restaurant to celebrate her birthday. We arrived first but did not have long to wait. The food was fairly good - Ian did have to send back his dish and my lamb dish - although delicious - had a high sauce to actual meat ratio! It was a good evening and the SatNav had a much better route on the way back quickly joining the M25 and we got back before midnight.

