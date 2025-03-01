1st March 2025

The big job of the day for Colin was to ‘commission’ his state of the art new Gaggia coffee machine. It is very complex but he managed to set it all up and even produced a rather good cup of coffee from it. We had planned to have a walk mid afternoon to Twickenham to see the high tide that we had noticed whilst driving back from the hospital yesterday. However, we were somewhat delayed as an ambulance complete ewirth blues and twos arrived and it transpired that our elderly neighbour opposite - Chris - had fallen down in his house and had lain undiscovered for over a day until his friend came to visit. Colin helped out and also took tea out to one of our neighbours and Chris’s friend. Eventually he was taken away to Kingston hospital and we discovered later was transferred to Sty Georges in Tooting (close to where I used to live). We are all worried about him and our neighbour Zoe is setting up a WhatsApp group so we can all help support him on his return. She and Colin have been doing a good job to date but he really needs a more formal support network to look after him.



We eventually made it out and walked down to Radnor Gardens and the river was incredibly high, flooding out of the grass and causing great confusion to the dogs walks! The war memorial was completed surrounded by water and the poppy wraiths had floated off towards the bowling green.



We continued walking into Twickenham to see the high tide and also quite a few cars that will clearly be an insurance write-off! It was a lovely day and it was great to see the spring flowers in the garden of York House before we walked and then took a handy R68 back home.

